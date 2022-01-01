Go
Pirrone's Pizzeria-St. Peters

299 Salt Lick Rd

Popular Items

Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese and topped with a pepperoncini
Large PIZZA$17.00
Build your Own
Large Jerry's Special$22.99
Special Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with wedges of tomato, onions, cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni and a pepperoncini
Hot Wing$12.99
1 pound
Toasted Ravioli$8.35
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Large Supreme$22.99
Medium PIZZA$14.40
Build your Own
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Comes with Tomato Sauce
Location

299 Salt Lick Rd

Saint Peters MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
