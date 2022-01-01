Pi's Chinese Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy your time at Pi's!
1815 S Saginaw Rd
Popular Items
Location
1815 S Saginaw Rd
Midand MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bone Daddys Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
Genji
Come on in and enjoy your time at Genji!
Decker's Lounge LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Maru Sushi & Grill
A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.