PAC

Pi's Asian Cuisine offers a variety of our Asian favorites, where each meal is packed with the freshest ingredients and love from our staff! Whether it's our korean fried rice or our retro sushi roll, we promise great food that you will enjoy and come back for.

27145 S Karevich

Popular Items

#10. Mongolian$10.50
Chicken/Beef (+$1.00)/Shrimp
Stir fried with Pi's signature hoisin sauce
#2. Hibachi Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
#1. Hibachi Steak$13.50
Grilled ribeye glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
Yum Yum Sauce (2oz)$0.50
#17. Crunch Roll$9.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab stick, eel sauce, tempura crunch
#18. Fireball Roll$14.50
(Baked) shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado roll, krab stick topping, spicy mayo sauce
#6. Sesame Chicken$9.50
Tempura battered chicken and broccoli with a sweet caramelized sauce
#12. Spicy California Roll$5.50
Krab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
#3. Hibachi Shrimp$12.50
Grilled shrimp glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
#7. General Tso's Chicken$9.50
Tempura battered chicken in a sweet caramelized sauce with water chestnuts and carrots
Location

Novi MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
