ZPisa Lisa

To the lovers of authentic pizza, we know art of crust making, ultra thin and indescribably delicate.
Our salads are simply ‘primo’! As you would expect the ingredients are fresh and organic and locally sourced then hand tossed with signature dressing. The pizza combinations are beyond amazing.
Nothing is Mezzo, Mezzo here.

2245 W Hwy 89A

Popular Items

Primo Portobello$16.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, roasted portobello, cremini & button mushrooms, crushed red pepper, oregano, Parm-Reggiano. Great with Arugula Add-On.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Da Bambini$13.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, pepperoni. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Killer Kale$11.00
Organic kale “Caesaresque” salad with shaved Parmesan, Marcona almonds. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
Da Dorothy$18.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, fennel sausage, picante peppers, Parm-Reggiano.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Caesar Brutus
Regular or Full Size. Romaine lettuce with our killer creamy lemon-caper Caesar dressing with shaved Parm, croutons. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
Au Savage$23.00
Mother sauce, provolone-mozzarella, Calabrese sausage, picante peppers, prosciutto di Parma, spicy coppa, soppressata salami.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Margherita$14.00
Mother sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, EVO, basil. Killer with Prosciutto baked on Addition. 14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Justino$18.00
Ricotta, provolone-mozzarella, imported prosciutto, organic arugula, white-truffle oil. Great with Farm Fresh Egg, Add-on.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Funghi Decadente$18.00
Button mushrooms, caramelized onions, provolonemozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parm-Reggiano finished with whitetruffle oil.
14" pizza crust; Gluten-free is 12".
Greca$11.00
Romaine hearts, organic cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes, baby Nicoise olives, imported feta, Greca vinaigrette. Our signature vinaigrettes are all-natural and do not have binders.
2245 W Hwy 89A

Sedona AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
