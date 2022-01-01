ZPisa Lisa
To the lovers of authentic pizza, we know art of crust making, ultra thin and indescribably delicate.
Our salads are simply ‘primo’! As you would expect the ingredients are fresh and organic and locally sourced then hand tossed with signature dressing. The pizza combinations are beyond amazing.
Nothing is Mezzo, Mezzo here.
2245 W Hwy 89A
Location
Sedona AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
