Piscataway restaurants you'll love

Go
Piscataway restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Piscataway

Piscataway's top cuisines

Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Piscataway restaurants

Art of Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Art of Salad

1314 Centennial Ave, Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Avocado BLT$11.00
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo on 9-Grain bread!
Strawberry Fields Salad
Spring Mix + Blueberry + Strawberry + Grilled Chicken + Pickled Red Onion + Candied Walnut + Feta Cheese + Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Create Your Own Salad$7.50
More about Art of Salad
Main pic

 

J Cafe Rutgers

N/A, Piscataway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about J Cafe Rutgers
Restaurant banner

 

The Food Architects

1642 Stelton Road Suite 419, Piscataway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Food Architects
Map

More near Piscataway to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston