Pisco
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar offers a modern twist on traditional Peruvian cuisine with savory, innovative dishes and unique cocktails.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.
1823 L STREET NW
Popular Items
Location
1823 L STREET NW
WASHINGTON DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Washington DC-L St
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Pisco y Nazca
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.