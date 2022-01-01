Go
Toast

Pisco

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar offers a modern twist on traditional Peruvian cuisine with savory, innovative dishes and unique cocktails.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

1823 L STREET NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$11.25
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
See full menu

Location

1823 L STREET NW

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Washington DC-L St

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Pisco y Nazca

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston