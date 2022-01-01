Go
Toast

Pisco

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

8551 NW 53RD ST A101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
See full menu

Location

8551 NW 53RD ST A101

DORAL FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

OUR HEART WITH EVERY CUPCAKE

Pisco y Nazca

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

The Doral Yard

No reviews yet

Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.

Barbakoa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston