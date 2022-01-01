Go
Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

1823 L Street NW

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
Anticucho de Corazon$12.00
Grilled beef heart, potatoes, choclo, ají de la casa, brushed with anticuchera
Chaufa de Mariscos$19.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with shrimp, calamari, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts and scallions
Causa Crocante$10.00
Panko shrimp, whipped potato, rocoto aioli, avocado cream
Empanadas de Aji de Gallina$8.00
Two empanadas filled with Peruvian chicken stew. Served with rocoto pepper aioli
Passion Fruit Juice$5.00
Passion fruit pureé, house made syrup
Ceviche Callejero$18.00
Street style ceviche made with, octopus, fish, shrimp, calamari, cancha, rocoto and plantain chips
Ceviche Tradicional$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.
Aji de Gallina$15.00
Peruvian chicken stew, creamy ají amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, jasmine rice
Tostones$13.00
Pulled pork, fried plantains, sliced avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo mojo.
Location

WASHINGTON DC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
