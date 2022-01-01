Go
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
8405 Mills Drive, #206

Popular Items

CEVICHE TRADICIONAL$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato
Location

8405 Mills Drive, #206

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
