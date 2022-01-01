Go
Pisco y Nazca

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.

8405 MILLS DRIVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ceviche Tradicional$15.50
Fish, classic leche de tigre, cancha, choclo, sweet potato.
Kid Lomito Saltado$13.00
Beef tenderloin stir-fry, rice with Peruvian corn, soy & oyster sauce. Served with French fries.
Papas Fritas$4.00
French fries served with rocoto pepper aioli.
Side salad$3.00
Lettuce mix, cucumber, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
Suspiro Limeño$8.00
Dulce de leche custard, meringue, passion fruit glaze
Arroz con Leche Cheesecake$8.50
Rice pudding custard, dulce de leche sauce, quinoa crunch
Kid Chaufa de Pollo$8.00
Chicken fried rice, scrambled eggs, soy sauce
Tacu Tacu$4.50
Seared lima bean and rice cake, salsa criolla
Alfajores$8.00
6 Traditional Peruvian cookies flled with dulce de leche
Fam Aji de Gallina$55.00
Peruvian chicken stew, creamy aji amarillo sauce, botija olives, hard boiled eggs, arroz con choclo. Served with papas a la huancaina and a mixed green salad.
Location

8405 MILLS DRIVE

MIAMI FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
