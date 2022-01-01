Pismo Beach restaurants you'll love
More about Breezeway Cafe
WAFFLES
Breezeway Cafe
230 Pomeroy Ave, Pismo Beach
|Popular items
|Specialty
2 Shot Latte + Flavoring
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.95
Egg, Cheese, House Aioli & Your choice of meat.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, cheese and choice of sausage, bacon or ham wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side.
More about Brooks Burgers
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooks Burgers
220 5 Cities Dr, Pismo Beach
|Popular items
|California Kid
|$10.50
Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled onions, Tomato, Ranch, Pepper Jack , Topped w/ Roasted Jalapeno.
|Brooksy BBQ
|$9.86
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings Grilled onions ,lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
|Brooks Burger
|$6.09
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, boss sauce.
More about Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria & Craft House Pismo Beach
Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria & Craft House Pismo Beach
750 Price St, Pismo Beach
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$8.95
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives, croutons
|House Salad
|$7.95
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, croutons
|Classic Combination
Our 5-cheese blend, original red sauce, salami, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Linguica, ground beef, italian sausage, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers