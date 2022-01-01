Go
Pistarro's

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

221 N East St • $$

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)

Popular Items

Ayse Brussel Sprouts$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
Maiale$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
Bianca$12.75
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
Pepperoni$12.99
tomato sauce / pepperoni / mozzarella / basil
Cheese Pizza$7.99
Ananas$16.99
tomato sauce / pineapple / speck / jalapeño / mozzarella
Funghi$15.75
panna / mushrooms / sottocenere / mozzarella / arugula / parmesan (vegetarian)
Margherita$10.99
tomato sauce / mozzarella / basil (vegetarian)
Penne Alla Vodka$13.99
san marzano tomatoes / vodka / cream / basil / parmesan
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$15.00
ground beef & pork / san marzano tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
