Pistol Pete's Twisted Taco's

Twisted Taco's and Fun

3 Lincoln Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne Asada$3.25
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese.3.0
Chicken Tinga$3.25
Shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, cotija.
Chipotle Black Bean$3.00
chipotle black beans, pico, cilantro, cotija.
Pico de Gallo$1.50
Jerk Chicken$3.00
jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, cabbage.
Salsa & Chips$4.95
Salsa & Chips
Alligator$4.00
cajun fried alligator, chipotle crema, green onion.
Mexican Rice$3.25
Guacamole & Chips$7.95
Guacamole & Chips
Blackened Mahi$4.00
blackened mahi, cabbage, lime crema
Location

3 Lincoln Center

Troy MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

