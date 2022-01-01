Go
Pit #105

Slow and low with hickory wood is the smoking process we prefer when it comes to the qualities we have come to love in our food. Our menu is built on simple and traditional dishes that are the very foundation of barbecue style cooking, however, the creative minds have added irresistible twists to a number of plates to keep you on your toes. Tender, moist, and flavorful should be expected when you visit Pit 105.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

213 11th St W

Avg 5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Pulled Pork Sliders$8.00
2 sliders, fries, and a juice box
Freebird$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

213 11th St W

Williston ND

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

