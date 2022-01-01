Pitfire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
730 S. Arroyo Parkway
Location
730 S. Arroyo Parkway
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!
Snowie Icy Desserts
Mobile Food Truck
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
Agnes is a restaurant and cheesery in Pasadena, California from chef/owners Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb, inspired by the timeless tradition of gathering around a table with loved ones to share good food, good drinks and of course, excellent cheese. Rooted in classic American regional cooking, the menu takes an honest and elevated approach on nostalgia and comfort.