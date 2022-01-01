Go
Pit & Peel

Avocado focused Brunch restaurant. Casual dinning.

1220 West University Ave 32601

Popular Items

Coffee$3.50
Avo fries$7.00
Served with avocado sweet chili sauce
T.A.B.L.E Sando$14.00
Tomato, Avocado, Billionaire bacon, Lettuce, Egg, Brioche. (Served w/ salad, upgrade to tots/avo fries available)
Green Goddess$10.00
House salad blend, Avocado, Parmesan, Sunflower seed, House brioche croutons, Green Goddess dressing
Tomato Toast$13.00
Prosciutto, Roasted tomatoes, Avo feta, Cured egg yolk, Thyme, Sourdough
Egg Toast$13.00
Scramble eggs, Avocado rose, Parmesan, Truffle, Micro sprouts, Thyme, Sourdough
Steak and Eggs$19.00
Sous vide sirloin steak, Eggs, Avocado fries, Tater tots, Cured egg yolk, Thyme, Dill, Rosemary
Chicken and Waffle$15.00
Avocado stuffed waffle, Crispy buttermilk chicken, Green onion
Hash Bowl$14.00
Sausage/Ham, Avocado fries, Tater tots, Eggs, Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Thyme, Dill
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Prosciutto, Poached eggs, Avocado, Arugula, Hollandaise, Sourdough
Location

1220 West University Ave 32601

Gainesville FL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
