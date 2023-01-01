Pit to Platter BBQ - 5330 Summit St
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
5330 Summit St, West Linn OR 97068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
4.0 • 14
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A West Linn, OR 97068
View restaurant