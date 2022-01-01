Go
Pita Bowl Greek Cuisine

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

280A North Wellwood Avenue

Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Menu

Most Popular

The O.G.
$10.50

Beef/Lamb Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki inside a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Item pic
Kota Kota
$10.50

Chicken Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". | We will not see any order notes!

Chips N Dip
$3.50

Pita Chips served with Choice of Dip

Item pic
Spanakopita
$7.00

Spinach Pie - Spinach & Feta baked in between Filo Dough

1 Pita Bread
$1.00
Item pic
2 Chicken Gyrolls
$9.00

Choose between Beef/Lamb Gyro or Chicken Gyro wrapped in an eggroll with Mozzarella Cheese and served with Pita Sauce!

Item pic
It's Greek to Me
$12.00

Lettuce medley, tomato, onion, cucumber, Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek Dressing. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Item pic
Pita Bowl
$13.00

Chicken Souvlaki, brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita sauce. Our most popular bowl. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

French Fries
$7.00

Served with Ketchup

Nachos

Item pic
Nacho Average Greeks
$16.00

Choice of Protein, 2 Dips, Greek Pico, Jalapenos, and Choice of Feta or Feisty Feta over our customer-favorite Pita Chips!

Tzatziki

Large Side Of Tzatziki
$4.50
Small Side of Tzatziki
$1.25

Pudding

Rice Pudding
$6.00

Baklava

Item pic
Baklava
$6.00

Baklava is a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with honey.

French Fries

French Fries
$7.00

Served with Ketchup

More

Pork It
$10.50

Pork Souvlaki, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a pita. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Kid's Fries & Chicken Bites
$9.00

Chicken Souvlaki Bites served with French Fries and Ketchup

Item pic
Greek Fries
$8.00

French Fries topped with Feta Cheese, Lemon Juice, Pepper and Oregano

Lemon Potatoes
$7.00

Potatoes Wedges with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Oregano and Lemon Pepper

Side Protein
$7.00
Seasoned Fries
$8.00

Our customer-favorite French Fries topped with our special seasoning!

Item pic
3 Dips & Chips
$12.00

Bowl of Pita Chips served with Hummus, Tzatziki and Feisty Feta (Spicy Feta)

Side Sauce
$1.25
Grilled Vegetables
$7.00

Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Green Pepper and Onion

Avgolemono Soup
$7.00

Chicken-Lemon Soup

Item pic
Feisty Fries
$9.00

French Fries topped with our Feisty Feta (Spicy Feta Cheese), Pita Sauce, Lemon Juice, Pepper and Oregano

Grapeleaves
$7.00

Side order of 6 Grapeleaves

Item pic
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Item pic
Diet Coke
$2.50
Item pic
Peach Snapple
$2.50
Kourabiredes
$6.00

Shortbread-type biscuit made with ground almonds topped with powdered sugar.

Item pic
Galaktoboureko
$6.00

Greek dessert of semolina custard baked in filo.

Item pic
2 Beef/Lamb Gyrolls
$9.00

Choose between Beef/Lamb Gyro or Chicken Gyro wrapped in an eggroll with Mozzarella Cheese and served with Pita Sauce!

Village Salad
$12.00

Tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and Greek dressing. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Item pic
Falafel Bowl
$13.00

Falafel, white rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus. *gluten-free *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

Item pic
O.G. Bowl
$13.00

Beef/Lamb Gyro, brown rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki. *If you'd like to make any additions or changes, please "Build Your Own". We will not see any order notes!

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

280A North Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst NY 11757

Directions

