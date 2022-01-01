Go
Pita Gourmet

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

6031 Transit Road • $

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)

Popular Items

Authentic Gyro$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
The Dinner$15.00
Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/Falafel. Served with salad, rice, roasted potato. Served with grilled pita and dipping sauce. (Substitution may be extra)
Mini Open$11.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
Greek Fries$5.75
Originated by Pita Gourmet!! Fries topped with feta cheese and our homemade Greek dressing. To die for!! (ADD $0.75)
Whole Open$14.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
Buffalo Chicken$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, and our spicy Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Caesar$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
Souvlaki$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap)- Choice of marinated grilled chicken or beef,choice of tzatziki or dill sauce, choice of veggies, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Fries (nc)$5.00
Served with grilled pita (White or Wheat)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6031 Transit Road

East Amherst NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
