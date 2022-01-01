Go
Pita Gourmet

3144 Orchard Park Road

Popular Items

Whole Open$14.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
Chicken Caesar$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) choice of veggies, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salad Whole
Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Mini Open$11.00
Choose base: Salad or Rice Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/ Falafel. Choice of veggies and dipping sauce. Comes with a grilled pita
Buffalo Chicken$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap) our grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, choice of veggies, and our spicy Buffalo Sauce
The Dinner$15.00
Choose protein: Chicken/Beef/Gyro/Falafel. Served with salad, rice, roasted potato. Served with grilled pita and dipping sauce. (Substitution may be extra)
Authentic Gyro$9.00
(Wrap)- Seasoned blend of beef and lamb, slow roasted, and steamed to perfection, topped with our famous Tzatziki sauce, tomato, and onion
Souvlaki$9.00
(Pocket or Wrap)- Choice of marinated grilled chicken or beef,choice of tzatziki or dill sauce, choice of veggies, feta cheese and Greek dressing
Fries (nc)$4.50
Served with grilled pita (White or Wheat)
Greek Fries( .75)$5.75
Originated by Pita Gourmet!! Fries topped with feta cheese and our homemade Greek dressing. To die for!! (ADD $0.75)
Location

Orchard Park NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

