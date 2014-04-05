Go
Consumer picView gallery

Pita Land

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7831 95th St

Hickory Hills, IL 60457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

7831 95th St, Hickory Hills IL 60457

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pepes Mexican Restaurant - Hickory Hills - 8128 W 95th St
orange starNo Reviews
8128 W 95th St Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurantnext
Toasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 14
9750 S Roberts Rd Palos Hills, IL 60465
View restaurantnext
Xando Cafe - 8729 W 95th St
orange starNo Reviews
8729 W 95th St Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurantnext
Ichiban - 10135 S Harlem Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10135 S Harlem Ave Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View restaurantnext
Hello Shawarma - 10272 S Harlem Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10272 S Harlem Ave Bridgeview, IL 60455
View restaurantnext
Noon O Kabab - Hickory Hills - Hickory Hills, IL
orange starNo Reviews
8821 West 87th Street Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hickory Hills

The Sock Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 267
9300 S Roberts Rd Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hickory Hills

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hinsdale

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pita Land

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston