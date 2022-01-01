Go
Pita Pan

Pita Pan is an Astoria's favorite. We have been located on 30th avenue for over 15 years and are not your typical Gyro spot. The reason Pita Pan is different then the rest and has been around so long is because we make everything in house including our Gyro Cones. So treat yo'self and order something Fresh, Fast, and Tasty.

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

37-15 30th Ave • $

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Soulvlaki Sticks$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
PORK GYRO$5.00
Large Greek Salad$8.95
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh mixed field greens with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
2 Pork Gyro$9.95
2 Toasted Pitas Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Fries & Your Choice Of Sauce
Bowl$10.95
Your Choice of protein, 2 sides and a sauce
EXTRA SAUCE$0.85
2 Chicken Gyro$9.95
CHICKEN GYRO$5.00
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
Pita Chips & Dip$5.95
Crispy Pita Chips seasoned with Oregano & Sea Salt. Served with Tzatziki.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

37-15 30th Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
