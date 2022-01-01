Pita Pan
Pita Pan is an Astoria's favorite. We have been located on 30th avenue for over 15 years and are not your typical Gyro spot. The reason Pita Pan is different then the rest and has been around so long is because we make everything in house including our Gyro Cones. So treat yo'self and order something Fresh, Fast, and Tasty.
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
37-15 30th Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
37-15 30th Ave
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New
Thanks for checking us out we are an old fashioned pizzeria with uber authentic Italian New York Style Pizza , No shortcuts at Ginos at Broadway.
Bar Dalia
Come in and enjoy!
Slice - Astoria Broadway
Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.
Oliver's Astoria
Come in and enjoy!