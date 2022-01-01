Pita Patio Grill
With everything that is going on we are implementing Online Ordering. Please place your order, and when it is ready we can give you a call to let you know. You can come in to pick it up or call us at 520-635-5576 and we will bring it out to you. God Bless and be safe!!
HAMBURGERS
235 W Coolidge Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
235 W Coolidge Ave
Coolidge AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill
Come in and enjoy some great American food, drinks, karaoke, and live music
Filiberto's Promenade at Casa Grande
Short on time? Order ahead!
Thirsty Donkey
Come in and enjoy!
Bubbas BBQ Pit
Pleased to meat you!