Pita Patio Grill

With everything that is going on we are implementing Online Ordering. Please place your order, and when it is ready we can give you a call to let you know. You can come in to pick it up or call us at 520-635-5576 and we will bring it out to you. God Bless and be safe!!

HAMBURGERS

235 W Coolidge Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Pita$7.99
Philly steak, grilled onions, bell peppers & cheese wrapped in a pita.
French Fries
Cheeseburger$6.25
Burger, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles & mayo on a brioche bun.
Double Cheeseburger$7.99
Double burger, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles & mayo on a brioche bun.
Extra Sauce$0.50
Chicken Greek Salad$11.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Feta, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing, grilled chicken & a side of tzatziki.
Gyro Deluxe$7.99
Gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatiki & feta wrapped in a pita.
#1 Gyro$10.50
Gyro includes tomatoes, onions & tzatziki.
Combo includes fries & drink.
Gyro$7.99
Gyro, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki wrapped in a pita.
Mushroom Burger
2 patties, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo & white American cheese.
235 W Coolidge Ave

Coolidge AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
