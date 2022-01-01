Go
Pita Pita

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

26741 Aliso Creek Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1994 reviews)

Popular Items

GYRO PITA$11.95
Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.
Lentil Soup$4.50
Hearty lentil soup made with red lentils, onions and cumin. Vegan and packed with protein.
KIDS PLATE$7.50
Half Pita or Plate
Choice of Chicken Shawarma, Steak Shawarma or Falafel, Side and Sauce
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PITA$11.95
Lemon garlic marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
Pita Bread
Scratch-made pita bread baked throughout the day.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
Hummus$2.50
Choose one of our house-made hummus such as our traditional hummus, our spicy cilantro hummus, or our scorching hot three-chile hummus.
FALAFEL PLATE$12.95
Make it your own. Start with our crispy golden falafel balls made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
FALAFEL PITA$11.95
Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26741 Aliso Creek Rd

Aliso Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
