Pita Pita

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM

1085 Reviews

$

23052 Lake Forest Dr

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Popular Items

GYRO PLATE$13.95
Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of tomato herb-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
GYRO PITA$11.95
Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.
Pita Bread
Scratch-made pita bread baked throughout the day.
TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PITA$11.95
Tomato herb marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
STEAK KABOB PLATE$17.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
SPICY STEAK KABOB PLATE$17.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
SPICY STEAK KABOB PITA$14.95
Herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three-chile-infused marinade. Our steak kabobs are grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes, sumac onions and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature Tzatziki sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.
Canned Soda$1.95
12oz canned soda. Choose between Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB$13.95
Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

23052 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills CA 92653

