Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd

Popular Items

Beef Shawarma Bowl$8.95
Kibby Balls$2.45
Sambusek—Meat$1.45
Side of Sauce
PITA BREAD$0.95
Chicken Shawarma Roll$6.95
Falafel Roll$6.45
Hummus Regular$3.25
Sambusek—Cheese$1.45
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$7.95
Location

21700 Miles Rd

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
