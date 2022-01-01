Go
Pita Station

Pita Station is a greek mediterrenean quick service establishment that serves authentic greek food.

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

444 Plandome Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Tzatziki Sauce$1.50
Beef-Lamb Gyro Platter$19.00
Rotisserie Beef and Lamb Gyro Slices Served with Rice or Fries or Lemon Potatoes,Side of Greek Salad, Toasted Pita Bread and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Gyro Pita$12.00
Chicken Gyro rotisserie slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Platter$19.00
Char-Broil Chicken souvlaki cubes served with Rice, Fries or lemon potatoes,side of Greek salad, Toasted Pita bread and Tzatziki sauce.
Beef-Lamb Gyro Pita$12.00
Beef & Lamb rotisserie Gyro slices wrapped in toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta, Olives, Olive Oil Dressing.
Chicken Lemon Soup$8.00
Chicken Lemon Soup
Souviaki Sticks$5.00
Char-Broil Chicken or Pork Souvlaki
Sticks Served over Toasted Pita Bread . Comes with Tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Souviaki Pita$12.00
Char-broil chicken souvlaki cubes wrapped in Toasted Pita bread with Lettuce ,tomato, onions and Tzatziki sauce.
Pita$1.50
Pita
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

444 Plandome Rd

Manhasset NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
