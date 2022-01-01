PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
942 Lake Mitchell
Popular Items
Location
942 Lake Mitchell
Clanton AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Frozen Goat
We are located in the heart of Clanton, AL, on Hwy 31. The Frozen Goat offers multiple flavors of Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese. We offer the most wonderful panini sandwiches as well. The Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese is a must try. And please don't forget the Apple Dip as your side item! It will change your life! Did I forget to mention that we have some of the best soft serve ice cream in these parts? If these things don't tickle an appetite, then nothing will! Please stop in and give us a try. And don't be surprised if some one yells, "Welcome to The Goat!!!"
Sandy's Friends
Come on in and enjoy!
Maddog's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sage Bar and Grill
Southern food and a GREAT experience!