PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

9144 Highway 278 NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Greek Fries$6.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Location

Covington GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
