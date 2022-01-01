Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

720 dacula rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Seasoned Rice$2.95
French Fries$2.95
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Side Salad$3.95
Baklava$4.95
contains nuts
Location

720 dacula rd

dacula GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
