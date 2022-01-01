PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
1240 Hwy 54W
Popular Items
Location
1240 Hwy 54W
fayetteville GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tour de Italy Restaurant
Enjoy award winning New York Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salads, Small Plates, Panino Sandwiches, Desserts and More! Multiple gluten-friendly options available. Great Beer and Wine selections available when dining in. Buen Apetito!
Pizza 360
Come in and enjoy!
HOG PIT BBQ
Happy As A Pig In Mud!
Peach Cobbler Cafe Fayetteville
Innovative southern comfort cuisine prepared hot and ready like smothered turkey wings, rib tips, smoked brisket, pork chops, and cooked-to-order seafood. Our namesake Peach Cobbler is one of six "made from scratch" specialty cobblers served daily.