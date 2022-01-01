Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

1240 Hwy 54W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Gyro Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Location

1240 Hwy 54W

fayetteville GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
