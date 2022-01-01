Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

2555 Prado Ln,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Shawarma Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Pita Bread (Flour)$1.00
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Seafood Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Location

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
