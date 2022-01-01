Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food

326 Newnan crossing bypass

Popular Items

Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Platter$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
Location

326 Newnan crossing bypass

Newnan GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
