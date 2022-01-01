Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

316 crosstown dr

Popular Items

Gyro Salad$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Shawarma$11.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Kids Gyro$7.45
Gyro Monday Special$8.00
Shawarma Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Gyro Platter$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Falafel$10.95
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Signature Gyro$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Tzatziki Sauce$0.75
316 crosstown dr

Peachtree City GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
