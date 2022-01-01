Go
Toast
  • /
  • Norcross
  • /
  • PITA Mediterranean Street Food

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

6050 Peachtree Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Fries$6.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Gyro Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Gyro Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
See full menu

Location

6050 Peachtree Parkway

Norcross GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crossing Steakhouse

No reviews yet

American cuisine in the original train depot of Historic Norcross

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

No reviews yet

The original location in the heart of Historic Downtown Norcross

Sabores Del Plata

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boga Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston