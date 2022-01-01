Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

240 Tanger Outlet Boulevard

Pooler, GA 31322

Popular Items

Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
$9 Gyro Monday Special$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Falafel$11.45
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Greek Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

240 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, Pooler GA 31322

