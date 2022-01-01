Go
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

3150 GA-34

Popular Items

Gyro Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Gyro Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
Kids Gyro$7.95
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Greek Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Location

3150 GA-34

Newnan GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
