PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food. Real Food.

3186 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd,

Popular Items

Shawarma Bowl$10.45
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
$9 Gyro Monday Special$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
Signature Gyro$12.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Shawarma$12.45
Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Tahini
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Seafood$12.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
Gyro$11.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Traditional Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Fountain Drink$2.75
Location

3186 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd,

suwanee GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
