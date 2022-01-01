Go
Pita Way - Commerce Township

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else. Usually, when “fast” and “food” go together, that’s not a good thing. Bland flavors. Lots of fat and calories. So-so service. It’s the way most places do things, but that’s not the Pita Way way. Customize one of our delicious entrees, the Sandweech, Quesopita, Bowl or one of many Salads, just how you like it. Our commitment is to serve up fresh, flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food and provide friendly, fast, efficient service! Eat Fresher, Eat Better

8400 Richardson Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Mini Combos$34.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Location

Commerce Charter Twp MI

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
