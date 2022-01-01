Go
Toast

Pita Way - Davison

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

1214 S Irish Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Side of Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips
-Detroit Lunchbox$9.39
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Detroit Gyro Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
See full menu

Location

1214 S Irish Rd

Davison MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Detroit Wing Company

No reviews yet

Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.

Italia Gardens Davison

No reviews yet

Italia Gardens, the first Italian Restaurant in the city of Flint Michigan, was established in 1931. The business has remained owned and operated by the same family. In 1994, we opened our second location in Davison Michigan.

you me and bubble tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tea-Rific Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston