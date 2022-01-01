Go
"The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else. Usually, when “fast” and “food” go together, that’s not a good thing. Bland flavors. Lots of fat and calories. So-so service. It’s the way most places do things, but that’s not the Pita Way way. Customize one of our delicious entrees, the Sandweech, Quesopita, Bowl or one of many Salads, just how you like it. Our commitment is to serve up fresh, flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food and provide friendly, fast, efficient service! Eat Fresher, Eat Better"

6331 S Saginaw St

Popular Items

-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
Mini Combos$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Mini Combos$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
Grand Blanc MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
