Pita Way

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

193 N Park Rd

Popular Items

-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
Family Feast$69.99
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Meat and 1 serving of Falafels served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Tabbouli, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies, Pita bread and Pita Chips
Mini Combos$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Location

193 N Park Rd

Lake Orion MI

Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
