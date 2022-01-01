Pita Way
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
193 N Park Rd
Popular Items
Location
193 N Park Rd
Lake Orion MI
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Anita's Kitchen
Located in a historic building dating back to the late 1800s, 45 W Flint St. is the home of Anita’s Kitchen & AKtakeaway. Whether you prefer the fast convenience of AKtakeaway, or a more relaxed and intimate dining experience upstairs in Anita’s Kitchen, our downtown Lake Orion location is bringing a fresh new world approach to old world family traditions!
Bitter Tom's Distillery
Bitter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
The Best Craft Cocktails Hands Down!
Voted Best New Restaurant 2019, Best Restaurant 2020 and Best Lunch And Best Patio with a View 2021!
Italia Gardens
Italia Gardens, located in Oxford, MI, has been family-owned and operated since the first restaurant opened in 1931. Our first location in Flint, Michigan was opened by Albert and Josephine Barone. As the first Italian restaurant in the city, it became the spot for families and nearby Buick workers to dine on heaps of spaghetti and meatballs. After many years, and three locations, we are proud to be owned and operated by the same family that started Italia Gardens in 1931.
We offer casual, authentic Italian dining made from scratch in a family-friendly atmosphere. Bring your family and try our award-winning ribs or our signature lasagna! We also offer catering services and have a large private dining room that is perfect for your next special event. Contact us today for more information! Italia Gardens -- deliciously authentic Italian food!
Victoria’s Wine & Dine
Come in and enjoy!