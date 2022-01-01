Go
Toast

Pita Way - Livonia

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

33310 Plymouth Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Original Chicken Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Original Lunchbox$9.39
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Side of Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips
See full menu

Location

33310 Plymouth Rd

Livonia MI

Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Annie's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Thomas's Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Krispy's Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

We are a fried fish and chicken place offering the best fried chicken in Westland. Chicken is always fresh and never frozen and we offer a variety of sides, combos, seafood, and a variety of lunch specials from salads to our famous fried foods seasoned with our famous lemon pepper.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston