Pita Way - New Hudson
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
30428 Milford Rd
Popular Items
Location
30428 Milford Rd
New Hudson MI
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Becker's Bar & Grill
Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza. Sit down and relax and have a drink and meal at our cozy Bar & Grill, located in the heart of New Hudson. Enjoy Cottage Inn Pizza favorites or traditional bar & grill favorites!
The Canteen- Simple Adventures
Come in and enjoy!
Urban Gyro
Greek and American classics with original twists
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE