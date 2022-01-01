Go
Toast

Pita Way - New Hudson

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

30428 Milford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Detroit Lunchbox$9.39
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
Mini Combos$34.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
See full menu

Location

30428 Milford Rd

New Hudson MI

Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Becker's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza. Sit down and relax and have a drink and meal at our cozy Bar & Grill, located in the heart of New Hudson. Enjoy Cottage Inn Pizza favorites or traditional bar & grill favorites!

The Canteen- Simple Adventures

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Gyro

No reviews yet

Greek and American classics with original twists

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston