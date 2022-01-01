Pita Way - Bloomfield Hils
Open today 10:20 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3945 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills MI 48302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushihana restaurant - 42656 Woodward Ave
No Reviews
42656 Woodward Ave Bloomfield Towns, MI 48304
View restaurant