Pita Way - White Lake

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

10531 Highland Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Detroit Shawarma$7.00
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
-Sandweech$9.79
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
-Quesopita$10.79
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
-Mini Combos$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
Location

10531 Highland Rd

White Lake MI

Sunday10:40 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:20 am - 9:00 pm
