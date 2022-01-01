Go
Pita Grill & Creperie

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES

66 Mountain Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1424 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob Entree$17.99
Served with basmati rice, our grilled vegetable mix, pita bread, dipping sauce and side salad
Chicken Gyro Pita$10.99
Layers of chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our famous organic tzatziki sauce.
Hummus App$7.99
Puree made of Chickpeas served with Fresh pita.
Chicken Fingers W/ Fries App$10.99
6 pieces served fries and a side of Honey Mustard Dressing.
CALIFORNIA Chicken Pita$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, organic avocado, fresh mozzarella & chipotle mayo.
Fries$4.99
Steak French Fries.
Greek Salad$11.99
A regional classic, A bed of mixed Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers,
olives, red roasted peppers, feta cheese & oregano
Served with olive oil & lemon dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Get Your Taste Buds Rolling, A bed of mixed crisp Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, red roasted peppers,
pepperoncini, blue cheese & strips of buffalo chicken. Served with a side of ranch
Classic Gyro Pita$10.99
Lamb & beef mixture with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our homemade organic tzatziki sauce
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, parsley & sesame seed tahini sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

66 Mountain Blvd

Warren NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

