Pit & Tap

SMOKED MEATS - COLD DRINKS

BBQ

1168 Wilmette Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Taste of Brisket$7.00
1/2 Rack Ribs$24.00
Pork Belly$6.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Taste of Chicken$6.00
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Kids Ribs$10.00
Hot Link$8.00
Pulled Chicken$18.00
Brisket$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1168 Wilmette Ave

Wilmette IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
