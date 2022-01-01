Go
Pitchfork Pizza Parlor

Wood-Fired Neapolitan style pizzas and entrees with unique appetizers, salads and sandwiches in a sports bar atmosphere.

PIZZA

401 Long Hollow Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

I Fall To Pieces$10.00
Fried pizza dough, melted mozzarella and provolone, pecorino Romano, herbs, side tomato sauce.
Cauliflower (GF) Pizza$13.00
Gluten free cauliflower crust, choice of sauce, choice of cheese, plus toppings
Frying in the Rain$14.00
"Fried Pizza" - San Marzano tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted cremini mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella blend
Whenever We Meat$16.00
"Fried Pizza" - San Marzano tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, applewood bacon, shredded smoked chicken, provolone & mozzarella blend
Fried Pizza$13.00
Lightly fried crust, San Marzano tomato sauce, provolone & mozzarella blend, plus toppings
Parmesan Cheese
Parlor Pizza$15.00
14" thin crust, choice of sauce, provolone & mozzarella blend, plus toppings
Neapolitan Pizza$12.00
Traditional crust, choice of sauce, choice of cheese, plus toppings
Senorita Margherita$12.00
"Red Pizza” – San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, extra virgin olive oil
Hot Honey$14.00
"Red Pizza” – San Marzano tomatoes, pepperoni, fresh jalapenos, provolone & mozzarella blend, hot honey drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

401 Long Hollow Pike

Goodlettsville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
