Chicken sandwiches in Pittsburg

Pittsburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fire Wings - Pittsburg, CA

196 Atlantic Ave, Pittsburg

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE FIRE CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
1333 Mobile Dining

2173 Martin Way, Pittsburg

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone cheese, and sun dried tomato aioli served on a ciabatta roll. Includes choice of (1) side.
