Chicken sandwiches in Pittsburg

Fire Wings - Pittsburg, CA
196 Atlantic Ave, Pittsburg
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE FIRE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.